Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,475 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $60,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,085 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,401 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,847 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,253 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $242.57 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $259.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.03. The company has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is presently 38.70%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Qualcomm from a "positive" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 829 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.77, for a total transaction of $167,267.33. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 19,306 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,583 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Qualcomm is continuing to position itself for growth beyond smartphones, with articles highlighting its push into AI inference , data center , automotive , and edge AI use cases. A new PR release also noted Primax Electronics is using Qualcomm-powered edge AI platforms for next-generation conference solutions, reinforcing traction in enterprise AI applications. Article Title

Qualcomm is continuing to position itself for growth beyond smartphones, with articles highlighting its push into , , , and edge AI use cases. A new PR release also noted is using Qualcomm-powered edge AI platforms for next-generation conference solutions, reinforcing traction in enterprise AI applications. Positive Sentiment: Long-term investors are being reminded that Qualcomm has built substantial value over time, with one article pointing to the company’s strong 15-year investment performance and its evolution from a mobile-only chip maker into a broader semiconductor and licensing business. Article Title

Long-term investors are being reminded that Qualcomm has built substantial value over time, with one article pointing to the company’s strong 15-year investment performance and its evolution from a mobile-only chip maker into a broader semiconductor and licensing business. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage from Zacks and Yahoo Finance noted the stock’s recent weakness versus the broader market, but these pieces were largely descriptive “facts to know before you trade” updates rather than new company-specific catalysts. Article Title

Coverage from Zacks and Yahoo Finance noted the stock’s recent weakness versus the broader market, but these pieces were largely descriptive “facts to know before you trade” updates rather than new company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation commentary suggests Qualcomm remains attractive on some longer-term AI-growth themes, but the stock’s near-term direction is still being driven more by sentiment around competition and margins than by this analysis alone. Article Title

Valuation commentary suggests Qualcomm remains attractive on some longer-term AI-growth themes, but the stock’s near-term direction is still being driven more by sentiment around competition and margins than by this analysis alone. Negative Sentiment: Nvidia’s new RTX Spark AI PC chip is intensifying competition in Windows PCs, pressuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon franchise and helping drive investor concern about share loss in a key growth market. Article Title

Nvidia’s new AI PC chip is intensifying competition in Windows PCs, pressuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon franchise and helping drive investor concern about share loss in a key growth market. Negative Sentiment: A separate Zacks analysis warned that Qualcomm is facing margin pressure and soft smartphone demand, with its core handset business still a major earnings driver and therefore a source of near-term risk. Article Title

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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