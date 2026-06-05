Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $364.12 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 188.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,705,591 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 3,075,450 shares during the quarter. Ventas accounts for approximately 1.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.00% of Ventas worth $364,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventas by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 331,927 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,685,000 after purchasing an additional 62,138 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,777 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 49,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,868,962 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $222,000,000 after acquiring an additional 70,459 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Ventas from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on Ventas in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTR

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $78.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ventas, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ventas wasn't on the list.

While Ventas currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here