Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $40.43 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 45,854 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $40,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 118,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $13,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Gilead Sciences from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $156.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GILD

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares in the company, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock worth $9,047,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $129.18 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $157.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead and Lakefront completed the acquisition of Ouro Medicines, expanding the company’s inflammation pipeline and adding gamgertamig, a potential first-in-class T cell engager for autoimmune diseases. This can support the stock by broadening long-term growth opportunities. Article Title

Gilead and Lakefront completed the acquisition of Ouro Medicines, expanding the company’s inflammation pipeline and adding gamgertamig, a potential first-in-class T cell engager for autoimmune diseases. This can support the stock by broadening long-term growth opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Gilead reported positive Phase 3 IDEAL trial results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis, including improved ALP normalization, which strengthens the case for a larger liver disease franchise and potential regulatory momentum. Article Title

Gilead reported positive Phase 3 IDEAL trial results for Livdelzi in primary biliary cholangitis, including improved ALP normalization, which strengthens the case for a larger liver disease franchise and potential regulatory momentum. Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted favorable Livdelzi data and the company’s expanding liver and oncology footprint, which may reinforce confidence in Gilead’s growth pipeline. Article Title

Additional coverage highlighted favorable Livdelzi data and the company’s expanding liver and oncology footprint, which may reinforce confidence in Gilead’s growth pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also noted that Gilead is drawing investor attention and being compared with other healthcare names, but these articles are more commentary than a direct new catalyst. Article Title

Coverage also noted that Gilead is drawing investor attention and being compared with other healthcare names, but these articles are more commentary than a direct new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Daniel Patrick O’Day sold 15,000 shares under a pre-arranged trading plan. While routine, insider selling can still weigh on sentiment for some investors. Article Title

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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