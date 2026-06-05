Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Position in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,731,317 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 463,796 shares during the quarter. Kimco Realty accounts for about 0.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.73% of Kimco Realty worth $237,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KIM. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 59.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 111,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 639,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $558.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.810-1.840 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Kimco Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore set a $25.00 price objective on Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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