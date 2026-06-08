Dearborn Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Pool Corporation $POOL

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report) by 95.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 46,534 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC's holdings in Pool were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Pool by 16.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,563,373 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $794,825,000 after buying an additional 357,643 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $97,612,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 356,856 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $110,650,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pool by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,471 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $100,611,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 11.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 301,343 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $93,437,000 after buying an additional 31,117 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $185.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.70. Pool Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.68 and a 12 month high of $345.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.870-11.170 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Pool announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Pool's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Pool's payout ratio is 47.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,759,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 40,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,002.60. This represents a 33.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David G. Whalen bought 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.44 per share, with a total value of $99,981.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 8,936 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,701,771.84. This represents a 6.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 26,989 shares of company stock worth $5,067,747 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Pool from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pool from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Pool from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 price target on Pool in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $261.38.

View Our Latest Report on Pool

Trending Headlines about Pool

Here are the key news stories impacting Pool this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Pool Corporation as a leader in pool distributors, which may reinforce the company’s long-term competitive positioning and brand strength. What Makes Pool Corporation (POOL) a Leader in Pool Distributors?

Recent coverage highlighted Pool Corporation as a leader in pool distributors, which may reinforce the company’s long-term competitive positioning and brand strength. Neutral Sentiment: An additional write-up repeated the same “leader in pool distributors” theme, but it appears to be a commentary piece rather than a new market-moving development. What Makes Pool Corporation (POOL) a Leader in Pool Distributors?

An additional write-up repeated the same “leader in pool distributors” theme, but it appears to be a commentary piece rather than a new market-moving development. Neutral Sentiment: The remaining headlines mentioning “pool” were unrelated to Pool Corporation, focusing on the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool and political commentary, so they should not materially affect POOL shares.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation's extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company's product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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