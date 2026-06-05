Deere & Company $DE Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,044 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $1,715,633,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,725.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,003,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $932,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,972 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 1,199.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,864,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $868,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,239 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Deere & Company by 278.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 487,697 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $223,005,000 after acquiring an additional 358,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $829,930,000 after acquiring an additional 323,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $521.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Deere & Company from $543.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $625.00 to $595.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Deere & Company from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $639.58.

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Deere & Company Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $592.40 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $433.00 and a fifty-two week high of $674.19. The firm has a market cap of $159.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The business's fifty day moving average is $572.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.55 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 10.09%.The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Deere & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.71%.

Key Stories Impacting Deere & Company

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Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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