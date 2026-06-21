E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB Acquires 71,138 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 115.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,016 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 71,138 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.2% of E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $44,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,464,962 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,307,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,824 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $495,163,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,093,115 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $636,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,917 shares during the period. SurgoCap Partners LP acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,443,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $404.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.91 per share, for a total transaction of $139,820.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 11,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 3,496 shares of company stock valued at $248,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $462.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $206.20 and a 12 month high of $465.22. The company's 50-day moving average price is $406.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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