Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 47.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,488 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $17,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 46,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,346 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,330,938 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,127,132,000 after buying an additional 201,040 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 88.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $3,359,000. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 31.4% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,658 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.0%

EMR opened at $142.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $121.56 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $163.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. The trade was a 1.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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