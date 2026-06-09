Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 476,365 Shares of Sotera Health Company $SHC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,931,834 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 476,365 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.38% of Sotera Health worth $69,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 1,105.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 389.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 922.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,025 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 831.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Price Performance

Sotera Health stock opened at $15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68 and a beta of 1.79. The firm's fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Sotera Health Company has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $280.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sotera Health Company will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sotera Health

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $193,194,516.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Sotera Health from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SHC

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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