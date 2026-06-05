Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in The Campbell's Company $CPB

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,516,023 shares of the company's stock after selling 104,312 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.85% of Campbell's worth $153,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell's by 83.7% in the third quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,034 shares of the company's stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 78,824 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new stake in Campbell's in the third quarter valued at $1,270,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell's in the fourth quarter valued at $1,596,000. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell's in the third quarter valued at $12,992,000. Finally, Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Campbell's in the fourth quarter valued at $2,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company's stock.

Get Campbell's alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Campbell's

Here are the key news stories impacting Campbell's this week:

Positive Sentiment: Campbell’s launched a new Chunky soup collaboration with Buffalo Wild Wings, which could help support brand momentum and incremental sales in its Meals & Beverages segment. Article Title

Campbell’s launched a new Chunky soup collaboration with Buffalo Wild Wings, which could help support brand momentum and incremental sales in its Meals & Beverages segment. Positive Sentiment: Some investors may see CPB as attractively valued after a year of weak share performance, and the stock’s dividend remains a support for income-focused buyers. Article Title

Some investors may see CPB as attractively valued after a year of weak share performance, and the stock’s dividend remains a support for income-focused buyers. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and short-interest chatter suggests packaged-food stocks, including Campbell’s, remain under scrutiny, but that setup can also create room for a relief move if expectations are too negative heading into earnings. Article Title

Campbell's Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The Campbell's Company has a 52-week low of $19.56 and a 52-week high of $34.66. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.02.

Campbell's (NASDAQ:CPB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). Campbell's had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Campbell's Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Campbell's's dividend payout ratio is currently 85.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Campbell's from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Campbell's from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Campbell's in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research raised Campbell's from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Campbell's from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $22.88.

Read Our Latest Report on CPB

About Campbell's

Campbell's NASDAQ: CPB is a leading manufacturer of shelf-stable foods and beverages, best known for its iconic soups and broths. Headquartered in Camden, New Jersey, the company offers a diverse portfolio of products designed to meet consumer demand for convenient, affordable meals and snacks. Since its founding in 1869, Campbell's has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to expand its presence in the food industry.

The company's brand portfolio includes Campbell's Condensed Soups, V8 juices, Prego pasta sauces, Swanson broths and stocks, Pace salsas and dips, and Pepperidge Farm baked snacks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell's Company (NASDAQ:CPB - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Campbell's, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Campbell's wasn't on the list.

While Campbell's currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here