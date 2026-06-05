Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 110,423 Shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810,186 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 110,423 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.97% of L3Harris Technologies worth $531,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company's stock worth $8,619,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 200,686 shares of the company's stock worth $58,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 46,732 shares of the company's stock worth $13,719,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $309.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $327.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $237.56 and a fifty-two week high of $379.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. L3Harris Technologies's payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total transaction of $676,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 4,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $389.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $354.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on L3Harris Technologies

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider L3Harris Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and L3Harris Technologies wasn't on the list.

While L3Harris Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here