Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 27,365 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,343 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 27,365 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC's holdings in F5 were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of F5 by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FFIV. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore upgraded F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on F5 from $356.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $379.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on F5

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $408.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.88. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.04. F5, Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $411.52.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $811.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total value of $1,276,346.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 146,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $49,592,618.71. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Kunal Anand sold 3,123 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.33, for a total value of $1,006,636.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,930,492.02. This represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,579 shares of company stock worth $7,437,510. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Company Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider F5, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and F5 wasn't on the list.

While F5 currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here