Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,906 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,382 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, President Shannon Miller sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.13, for a total value of $193,147.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 25,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,390.72. This represents a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez bought 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $121.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,137.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 12,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,493,764.43. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,257 shares of company stock valued at $477,651. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on J. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $153.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on J

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE J opened at $121.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.69. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.68 and a 52-week high of $168.44. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 2.92%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Jacobs Solutions's revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.350 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Jacobs Solutions's dividend payout ratio is 44.72%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Jacobs Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Jacobs Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Jacobs Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here