Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 157,474 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 89.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 157,474 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC's holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.09.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $841.80 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James D. Forbes bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $124,800. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $186,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $809,250. This trade represents a 30.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

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