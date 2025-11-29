Level Four Advisory Services LLC Makes New $4.08 Million Investment in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 25,002 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRWV. Cisco Systems Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,493,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CoreWeave by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,178 shares of the company's stock worth $116,809,000 after buying an additional 420,915 shares in the last quarter. Lmdagg L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,030,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,824,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,284,000.

Insider Activity at CoreWeave

In related news, CFO Nitin Agrawal sold 3,640 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $255,782.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 147,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,366,160.13. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 2,231 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $184,169.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,197.25. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 32,055,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,121,978,628 over the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CRWV. Arete Research upgraded CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius raised shares of CoreWeave from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CoreWeave from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday, September 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $130.14.

CoreWeave Price Performance

CoreWeave stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.15. CoreWeave Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.43.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.28 billion. The business's quarterly revenue was up 133.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. CoreWeave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

