MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 32,043 Shares of Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lowered its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Free Report) by 89.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 32,043 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Packaging Corporation of America were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,442 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,326,159,000 after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,130,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $905,383,000 after acquiring an additional 33,624 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,085,196 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $672,357,000 after acquiring an additional 370,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,383 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $497,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Packaging Corporation of America by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,605 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $426,016,000 after acquiring an additional 55,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company's stock.

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Packaging Corporation of America Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of PKG stock opened at $224.70 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $214.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.23. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. Packaging Corporation of America has a fifty-two week low of $184.76 and a fifty-two week high of $249.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.04%.The company's revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.330-2.330 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Packaging Corporation of America's previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Packaging Corporation of America's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Packaging Corporation of America

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, CEO Mark W. Kowlzan sold 9,266 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total value of $2,011,463.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 473,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $102,811,258.80. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $225.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Packaging Corporation of America from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus upgraded Packaging Corporation of America to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $236.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America NYSE: PKG is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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