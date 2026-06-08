O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Synchrony Financial $SYF

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,418,906 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 79,518 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up 0.7% of O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.41% of Synchrony Financial worth $118,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 40.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company's stock.

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Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $70.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $58.31 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.81 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.80%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial's payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 51,258 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,651,107.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,449,656.72. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial NYSE: SYF is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants' checkout experiences.

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