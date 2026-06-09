O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Purchased by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,944,937 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 519,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.23% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $177,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $230,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. The trade was a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.53.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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