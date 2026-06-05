O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stake Raised by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 135,676 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.11% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $86,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $88.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $91.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on ORLY. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

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