Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,859,124 shares of the company's stock after selling 173,352 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.21% of Robinhood Markets worth $210,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 100.0% during the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 226 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 240 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $82.47 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.86. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 41.12% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $113.00 to $92.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $106.54.

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Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a notable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and helped support sentiment around the stock.

Director Meyer Malka bought 181,000 shares for about $15.1 million, a notable insider purchase that signals confidence in Robinhood’s outlook and helped support sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood is getting a fresh growth narrative from its plan to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, which could attract new users, deposits, and more engagement on the platform. Article Title

Robinhood is getting a fresh growth narrative from its plan to open SpaceX IPO access to everyday investors, which could attract new users, deposits, and more engagement on the platform. Positive Sentiment: FINRA’s elimination of the pattern day trader rule removes a major barrier for small-account traders, which could broaden Robinhood’s addressable market and increase trading activity. Article Title

FINRA’s elimination of the pattern day trader rule removes a major barrier for small-account traders, which could broaden Robinhood’s addressable market and increase trading activity. Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock despite recent volatility.

Goldman Sachs raised its price target on HOOD to $105 and kept a buy rating, reinforcing a constructive view on the stock despite recent volatility. Positive Sentiment: Robinhood continues expanding beyond basic brokerage with advisor-network, AI, and wealth-management initiatives, which investors may see as a path to higher-quality recurring revenue. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Meyer Malka purchased 181,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.45 per share, with a total value of $15,104,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,674,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $306,630,933.15. This trade represents a 5.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $420,528.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 47,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,978.96. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,602 shares of company stock valued at $41,959,746. 19.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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