SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor Company $F

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F - Free Report) by 458.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,002,765 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,391,361 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Ford Motor worth $103,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 471,705,454 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $6,188,776,000 after buying an additional 4,087,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,017,084 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,994,464,000 after buying an additional 4,089,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,600,353 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,394,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,437,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,857,344 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $601,687,000 after acquiring an additional 125,534 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F stock opened at $14.04 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.79. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.48. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $43.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.71%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company NYSE: F is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford's business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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