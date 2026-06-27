SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Free Report) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,953 shares of the company's stock after selling 148,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hyatt Hotels worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,116,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $868,139,000 after acquiring an additional 161,461 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock worth $749,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,554 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,616 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,605,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $257,352,000 after purchasing an additional 43,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,926 shares of the company's stock worth $201,814,000 after purchasing an additional 193,530 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,217 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.66, for a total value of $1,896,888.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,396.84. The trade was a 61.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,119 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.96, for a total transaction of $195,780.24. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,658 shares of company stock worth $39,977,159. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. HSBC raised Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $192.40.

View Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE H opened at $197.67 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a twelve month low of $133.51 and a twelve month high of $206.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of -564.78 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a positive return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 0.48%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hyatt Hotels, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hyatt Hotels wasn't on the list.

While Hyatt Hotels currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here