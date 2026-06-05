T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,845 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after purchasing an additional 76,178 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $31,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 465,838 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $94,584,000 after buying an additional 33,813 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 82,917 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $19,849,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 22.2% in the third quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 31,948 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $7,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 37.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 77,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 21,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $352,583,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $979,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 181,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,623,713.30. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andre Almeida acquired 5,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $177.02 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $194.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.02 and a twelve month high of $261.56. The company has a market capitalization of $191.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $23.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's payout ratio is presently 43.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Freedom Capital upgraded T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Arete Research boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $260.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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