VestGen Advisors LLC Has $18.43 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

VestGen Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 21,704 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $18,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,579,549,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $133,261,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $1,571,438,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $342.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $295.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $409.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $460.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $377.61.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $402.89 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $352.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.78. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.10 and a twelve month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.20%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total value of $124,620,194.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,798,106.90. This represents a 13.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,483,192. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

