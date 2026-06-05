Vise Technologies Inc. Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 61.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,696 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 16,186 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 57.3% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RTX in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $179.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock's 50-day moving average is $184.32 and its 200-day moving average is $188.77. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $135.43 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Key RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raytheon, an RTX business, won a $515 million U.S. Navy contract for SPY-6 radar systems, reinforcing RTX’s role in naval air and missile defense and adding to the company’s long-term defense backlog. RTX SPY-6 Radar Win Expands Naval Role And Long Term Appeal

Raytheon, an RTX business, won a for SPY-6 radar systems, reinforcing RTX’s role in naval air and missile defense and adding to the company’s long-term defense backlog. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded RTX to Buy from Hold and raised its price target to $220 , citing improving margins, growth in commercial aerospace engine aftermarket services, and strength in the defense segment. RTX stock rises 4% after Jefferies upgrade, lifts target to $220

Jefferies upgraded to from Hold and raised its price target to , citing improving margins, growth in commercial aerospace engine aftermarket services, and strength in the defense segment. Positive Sentiment: RTX is expanding landing gear production through a new Poland facility as Collins Aerospace scales capacity to meet rising aircraft demand, which could support future revenue growth in its commercial aerospace business. How Is RTX Expanding Landing Gear Production to Support Growth?

RTX is expanding landing gear production through a new Poland facility as Collins Aerospace scales capacity to meet rising aircraft demand, which could support future revenue growth in its commercial aerospace business. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks highlighted RTX as a strong momentum stock, but this was more of a style-score commentary than a new company-specific catalyst. Here's Why RTX (RTX) is a Strong Momentum Stock

Zacks highlighted RTX as a strong momentum stock, but this was more of a style-score commentary than a new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Other mentions involving NVIDIA’s RTX-branded AI and gaming products are not related to RTX Corporation and should not affect the stock’s fundamentals directly.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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