VMS Asset Management Limited Takes Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

VMS Asset Management Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,547,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 215 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Vistra Price Performance

VST opened at $153.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.26 and a 200-day moving average of $161.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 1.40. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $132.66 and a 12-month high of $219.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,600. This represents a 32.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Key Vistra News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VST

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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