WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.88 Million in The Boeing Company $BA

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,243 shares of the aircraft producer's stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Boeing by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $217.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $171.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.47 and a beta of 1.19. The stock's 50 day moving average is $220.47 and its 200 day moving average is $220.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

See Also

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