WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $5.14 Million Investment in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,370 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $5,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in Autodesk by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith bought 3,435 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.17 per share, with a total value of $794,068.95. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,934.89. This trade represents a 14.88% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Argus raised shares of Autodesk to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.21.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of ADSK opened at $233.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.10 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $237.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The software company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.89 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 57.14%. Autodesk's quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.400-12.650 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.100-3.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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