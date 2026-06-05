Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Has $472.05 Million Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 831,177 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 102,025 shares during the quarter. Axon Enterprise makes up about 2.0% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 1.05% of Axon Enterprise worth $472,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,369 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,533 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $242,241,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,314,164 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,684,217,000 after buying an additional 376,904 shares during the period. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $13,116,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,365 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $13,270,000 after buying an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axon Enterprise news, insider Isaiah Fields sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,125,200. The trade was a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 629 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.64, for a total value of $295,403.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $535,859.24. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company's stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $513.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 12 month low of $339.01 and a 12 month high of $885.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.96. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 206.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 6.90%.The firm had revenue of $807.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $778.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on AXON. Weiss Ratings raised Axon Enterprise from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $950.00 to $825.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $870.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $860.00 to $735.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $712.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AXON

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Axon Enterprise, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Axon Enterprise wasn't on the list.

While Axon Enterprise currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here