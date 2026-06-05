Westfield Capital Management Co. LP Purchases 270,902 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,077 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 2.40% of CommVault Systems worth $132,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the software maker's stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 557 shares of the software maker's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 14,047.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 381,982 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,885,000 after acquiring an additional 379,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 410.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 320,468 shares of the software maker's stock worth $40,174,000 after acquiring an additional 257,729 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,033,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $135.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVLT

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $837,648.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,425,673.51. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $485,911.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,092.50. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 75,415 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,811 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

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CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $121.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.84 and a 200-day moving average of $103.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.75 and a 1-year high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $311.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company's revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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