Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Edison International $EIX

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) by 118.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,754 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 23,751 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp's holdings in Edison International were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Edison International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,351 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 1.5% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Edison International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $72.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on EIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,163.60. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Edison International Stock Up 0.1%

EIX opened at $71.01 on Thursday. Edison International has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $70.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34. The firm has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. Edison International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Edison International's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE's integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company's operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company's activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

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