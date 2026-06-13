Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys 109,462 Shares of Tractor Supply Company $TSCO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO - Free Report) by 127.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,632 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd's holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,931,699 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,474,736,000 after acquiring an additional 420,731 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,279,046 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,214,390,000 after acquiring an additional 902,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,873,514 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $791,703,000 after buying an additional 184,457 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,157,047 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $758,004,000 after buying an additional 336,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $670,887,000 after buying an additional 3,753,414 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Tractor Supply from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $31.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Tractor Supply Company has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $63.99.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 6.91%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Tractor Supply has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Tractor Supply's dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company NASDAQ: TSCO is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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