Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $165.96 and traded as high as $200.72. Hyatt Hotels shares last traded at $197.0970, with a volume of 793,061 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on H. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. HSBC raised Hyatt Hotels from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $219.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $192.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -563.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $179.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.96.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Hyatt Hotels's dividend payout ratio is presently -171.43%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,119 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $195,276.69. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,225 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,449,074.75. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,087 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $392,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,127,944. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,658 shares of company stock worth $39,977,159. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,116,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $868,139,000 after buying an additional 161,461 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,116 shares of the company's stock valued at $749,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,554 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 827.9% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,900,417 shares of the company's stock worth $304,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,616 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,605,243 shares of the company's stock worth $257,352,000 after acquiring an additional 43,733 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,421,926 shares of the company's stock worth $201,814,000 after acquiring an additional 193,530 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation NYSE: H is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts and vacation properties. Its portfolio spans a range of price points and styles under brands such as Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt Centric, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Thompson Hotels, Alila and Destination by Hyatt. In addition to accommodations, the company provides meeting and event spaces, food and beverage outlets, spa and wellness centers, and a variety of guest services designed to cater to both leisure and business travelers.

Hyatt's business model combines property ownership, management contracts and third-party franchising.

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