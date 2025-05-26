Promising Automotive Stocks To Keep An Eye On - May 26th

Tesla, NVIDIA, and United States Steel are the three Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the design, manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and related components. They include original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), parts suppliers and emerging electric-vehicle or mobility-technology firms. The performance of these stocks is driven by factors such as consumer demand, supply-chain dynamics, regulatory policies and innovations in sustainable transportation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.70 on Monday, reaching $339.34. 84,419,224 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,498,491. Tesla has a 12 month low of $167.41 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.29. 198,282,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,927,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's fifty day moving average is $113.89 and its 200-day moving average is $126.65.

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $9.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.50. 53,706,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,855,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.82. United States Steel has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business's fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63.

