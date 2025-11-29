Free Trial
Top Green Energy Stocks To Follow Today - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
NWTN logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat’s screener flagged seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, led by NWTN (and warrant NWTNW) and Nuvve (and warrant NVVEW), selected because they had the highest dollar trading volume in recent days.
  • NWTN develops electric and smart passenger vehicles (including the Supersport coupe, MUSE and ADA) and operates in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China.
  • Nuvve provides a commercial vehicle‑to‑grid (V2G) platform that lets EV batteries store and resell unused energy and deliver grid services, with operations in the US, UK, France and Denmark.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of NWTN.

NWTN, Nuvve, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves renewable or low‑carbon energy production and enabling technologies — for example solar, wind, hydro, battery storage, electric vehicles, and energy-efficiency equipment. Investors view them as a way to gain exposure to the transition away from fossil fuels, seeking growth and sustainability benefits but facing sector-specific risks such as政策 changes, technological shifts, and commodity or regulatory volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

