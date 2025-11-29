Free Trial
Top Grocery Stocks To Follow Now - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 30, 2025
Maplebear logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat flags five grocery stocks to watch today — Maplebear (CART/Instacart), BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ), Conagra Brands (CAG), CAVA Group (CAVA), and Casey's General Stores (CASY) — chosen for having the highest dollar trading volume among grocery names recently.
  • Grocery stocks are viewed as relatively defensive, steady-revenue businesses that often pay reliable dividends, but their margins and share performance are sensitive to consumer spending, commodity costs, labor expenses, and inflation.
  • Maplebear/Instacart is highlighted for its online grocery delivery and pickup services, virtual convenience stores, and retailer SaaS offerings, marking it as a key innovation-driven name in the group.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by December 1st.

Maplebear, BJ's Wholesale Club, Conagra Brands, CAVA Group, and Casey's General Stores are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell or distribute everyday food and household staples — including supermarket chains, convenience stores, wholesalers, online grocers, and related suppliers. Investors typically treat them as relatively defensive, steady-revenue businesses with modest growth and often reliable dividends, though margins and share performance are sensitive to factors like consumer spending, commodity costs, labor expenses, and inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

Search Headlines