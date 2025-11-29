Top Grocery Stocks To Follow Now - November 29th

Maplebear, BJ's Wholesale Club, Conagra Brands, CAVA Group, and Casey's General Stores are the five Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell or distribute everyday food and household staples — including supermarket chains, convenience stores, wholesalers, online grocers, and related suppliers. Investors typically treat them as relatively defensive, steady-revenue businesses with modest growth and often reliable dividends, though margins and share performance are sensitive to factors like consumer spending, commodity costs, labor expenses, and inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

