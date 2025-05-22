Top Medical Stocks To Follow Today - May 22nd

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, Eli Lilly and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Walmart, Medtronic, and Tempus AI are the seven Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Medical stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector, including pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology developers, medical device manufacturers and healthcare service providers. Their market performance is influenced by factors such as clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, healthcare policy changes and broader demographic or public health trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $299.58. The company had a trading volume of 17,950,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,348,563. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $460.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $508.74. The firm has a market cap of $271.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $248.88 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of HIMS traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 32,367,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,385,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 126.36 and a beta of 1.84. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $72.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

NYSE:LLY traded down $8.92 on Thursday, hitting $716.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,954. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $793.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $804.27. The stock has a market cap of $678.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $397.51. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,507,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,924. The company has a 50-day moving average of $447.48 and a 200-day moving average of $507.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $390.49 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.15. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,360,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,960,436. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.72. The firm has a market cap of $769.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,355,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548,240. Medtronic has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $96.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. The company has a market cap of $103.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

NASDAQ TEM traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $59.75. 7,913,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,330,327. The business's 50 day moving average price is $51.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.00. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66.

