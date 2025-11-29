Free Trial
Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Today - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
Key Points

  • BigBear.ai (BBAI), Upstart (UPST), and Hut 8 (HUT) are MarketBeat’s three AI stocks to watch today, selected by the screener for having the highest dollar trading volume among AI names in recent days.
  • Their businesses differ: BigBear.ai provides AI-powered decision intelligence for national security, supply chain and digital identity; Upstart operates a cloud-based AI lending platform; Hut 8 builds and operates data centers for digital-asset mining, AI and high-performance computing.
  • Investor takeaway: AI stocks offer targeted growth exposure but typically carry higher valuations and greater volatility, with specific risks from talent, data access, compute costs and regulatory uncertainty.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in December.

BigBear.ai, Upstart, and Hut 8 are the three Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks are shares of companies whose core business is developing AI technologies (models, algorithms, platforms, or AI-enabled products) or that derive a significant portion of revenue from AI-related services such as cloud AI, semiconductors for machine learning, or data analytics. For stock market investors, these equities offer targeted exposure to the growth and disruption potential of AI but often come with higher valuations, greater volatility, and specific risks tied to talent, data access, compute costs, and regulation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Upstart (UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Hut 8 (HUT)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

