Best Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching - November 29th

IREN, Cleanspark, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" is an informal term for publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets give them meaningful exposure to Bitcoin’s price or adoption. This typically includes Bitcoin miners, exchanges, custody/wallet providers, and firms that hold significant Bitcoin reserves, allowing investors to gain equity-based exposure to the cryptocurrency without owning it directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

