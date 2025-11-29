Free Trial
Best Bitcoin Stocks Worth Watching - November 29th

Written by MarketBeat
November 29, 2025
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener identified IREN, CleanSpark (CLSK), and Cipher Mining (CIFR) as the Bitcoin stocks to watch based on the highest recent dollar trading volume among companies with meaningful Bitcoin exposure.
  • IREN Limited operates Bitcoin mining data centers from Sydney, CleanSpark runs mining infrastructure across the Americas with a focus on low‑carbon power, and Cipher Mining is also highlighted as a notable Bitcoin miner.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of IREN.

IREN, Cleanspark, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Bitcoin stocks" is an informal term for publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets give them meaningful exposure to Bitcoin’s price or adoption. This typically includes Bitcoin miners, exchanges, custody/wallet providers, and firms that hold significant Bitcoin reserves, allowing investors to gain equity-based exposure to the cryptocurrency without owning it directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

