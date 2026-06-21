74,260 Shares in Perpetua Resources Corp. $PPTA Bought by Purpose Unlimited Inc.

Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. owned about 0.06% of Perpetua Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Perpetua Resources by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 102,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 4.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,872 shares of the company's stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,751 shares of the company's stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Perpetua Resources Price Performance

Shares of Perpetua Resources stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -18.42. The company's fifty day moving average price is $27.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.59. Perpetua Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.21). Analysts predict that Perpetua Resources Corp. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Perpetua Resources from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research raised Perpetua Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on Perpetua Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.42.

View Our Latest Report on Perpetua Resources

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mckinsey Margaret Lyon sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $256,881.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 142,329 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,202,975.37. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Cherry sold 4,079 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $119,555.49. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,872.45. The trade was a 8.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Inc NASDAQ: PPTA, formerly known as eCobalt Solutions Inc, is a mineral exploration and development company focused on critical metals that support the global clean-energy transition. The company’s primary objective is to advance its flagship Idaho Cobalt Project, a permitted underground mine located near Stibnite, Idaho. This project is designed to produce cobalt, copper, gold and silver, with an emphasis on providing responsibly sourced materials to North American battery and technology markets.

In addition to its Idaho Cobalt Project, Perpetua Resources holds exploration licenses and mineral tenures across the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA - Free Report).

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