Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $41.24 Million Stock Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 447.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,742 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,585 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of Burlington Stores worth $41,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BURL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter.

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Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL opened at $324.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.48 and a twelve month high of $351.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $321.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.58.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 2,343 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.22, for a total transaction of $790,106.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $469,073.02. This trade represents a 62.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,160.83. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 27,036 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,747 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $365.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

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Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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