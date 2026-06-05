Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,062 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,357,031 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Hilton Worldwide worth $389,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,359,913 shares of the company's stock worth $677,885,000 after acquiring an additional 355,232 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,335 shares of the company's stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company's stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the company's stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company's stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $321.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $322.00 to $320.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Macquarie Infrastructure upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $348.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

HLT opened at $338.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.24 and a 200 day moving average of $304.54. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.45 and a fifty-two week high of $344.75.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.21%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.16%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

See Also

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