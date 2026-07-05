Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,368 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,004 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.15% of Crown worth $17,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 436,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,787,350. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,875. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Crown from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.14.

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Crown Price Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $113.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $116.62. The business's fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Crown's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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