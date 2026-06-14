DE Burlo Group Inc. Has $15.36 Million Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,925 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. lululemon athletica accounts for approximately 1.9% of DE Burlo Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. DE Burlo Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of lululemon athletica worth $15,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 187.5% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In related news, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,217,892.02. The trade was a 10.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles V. Bergh bought 6,090 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.20 per share, for a total transaction of $999,978.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $999,978. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LULU. BTIG Research downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $176.00 to $134.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $154.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $118.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.36. lululemon athletica inc. has a one year low of $109.36 and a one year high of $252.24.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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