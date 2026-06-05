Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Purchased by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST - Free Report) by 3,021.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,171 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 280,874 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P's holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $5,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,128,327 shares of the company's stock worth $1,917,115,000 after acquiring an additional 383,490 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $628,014,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,021,481 shares of the company's stock worth $425,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,700,539 shares of the company's stock worth $402,056,000 after acquiring an additional 493,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,390,395 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 58,579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,288,738.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 697,658 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,348,476. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of HST opened at $24.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company's fifty day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.54. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.31. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company's portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company's holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

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