Johnson & Johnson $JNJ Position Cut by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,965 shares of the company's stock after selling 41,986 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $49,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the company's stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company's stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,574 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $262.52 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $233.72 and its 200-day moving average is $231.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $154.21 and a 12-month high of $263.10.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Johnson & Johnson's payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $256.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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