JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.98 Billion Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,843,099 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,814 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 10.87% of Burlington Stores worth $1,976,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,726,070,000 after purchasing an additional 232,358 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,110,632 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,806,000 after purchasing an additional 165,078 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 50.0% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $133,612,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,157 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $367.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $353.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of BURL stock opened at $314.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $320.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.15. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $218.52 and a one year high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,212.50. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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