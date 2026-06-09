JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,655 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,315 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.3% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $182,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $339.08.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $311.07 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.28 and a 200 day moving average of $306.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $833.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total transaction of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan was highlighted in a Zacks article as a stock to watch thanks to its earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s underlying fundamentals.

JPMorgan was highlighted in a Zacks article as a stock to watch thanks to its earnings growth and price strength, reinforcing investor confidence in the bank’s underlying fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan is helping lead a tokenized-deposit initiative with other major banks, a move aimed at competing with stablecoins and modernizing payments infrastructure over the next few years.

JPMorgan is helping lead a tokenized-deposit initiative with other major banks, a move aimed at competing with stablecoins and modernizing payments infrastructure over the next few years. Positive Sentiment: The firm is also involved in high-profile advisory and financing work, including Carlsberg’s planned India IPO and a SpaceX-related investor roadshow, which underscores JPMorgan’s strength in investment banking and capital markets.

The firm is also involved in high-profile advisory and financing work, including Carlsberg’s planned India IPO and a SpaceX-related investor roadshow, which underscores JPMorgan’s strength in investment banking and capital markets. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan’s research desk turned cautious on the broader market, warning of an imminent pullback after recent volatility. That view reflects macro risk rather than a direct hit to JPMorgan’s business, but it can still weigh on bank shares if investors turn defensive.

JPMorgan’s research desk turned cautious on the broader market, warning of an imminent pullback after recent volatility. That view reflects macro risk rather than a direct hit to JPMorgan’s business, but it can still weigh on bank shares if investors turn defensive. Neutral Sentiment: News that JPMorgan is shopping 15% yield debt for a Trump-backed oil driller highlights its active role in leveraged finance, but the headline is more about deal activity than an immediate earnings catalyst.

News that JPMorgan is shopping 15% yield debt for a Trump-backed oil driller highlights its active role in leveraged finance, but the headline is more about deal activity than an immediate earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Broader macro headlines about rising rate-hike bets, Treasury weakness, and renewed Middle East tensions may be pressuring financial stocks by increasing volatility and risk aversion.

Broader macro headlines about rising rate-hike bets, Treasury weakness, and renewed Middle East tensions may be pressuring financial stocks by increasing volatility and risk aversion. Negative Sentiment: Crypto-related commentary around Jamie Dimon and JPMorgan has also added noise, with critics pushing back on the bank’s stance toward digital-asset firms and stablecoin rewards.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Further Reading

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