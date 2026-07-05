Keybank National Association OH Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,309 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 77.8% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.50 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.57.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $61.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $62.38.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. U.S. Bancorp's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Venkatachari Dilip sold 34,522 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $1,916,661.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,731.84. This trade represents a 40.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $2,280,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 207,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,813,307. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

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