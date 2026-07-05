Keybank National Association OH Purchases 56,576 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 328.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,788 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 56,576 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH's holdings in eBay were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 70.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,572 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 44,851 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in eBay by 48.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 471,543 shares of the e-commerce company's stock worth $35,111,000 after purchasing an additional 154,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in eBay by 26.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 325,678 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $24,250,000 after buying an additional 67,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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eBay Stock Performance

Shares of eBay stock opened at $114.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $119.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.37.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. eBay had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 17.58%.The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. eBay's payout ratio is 28.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on eBay from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of eBay from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Evercore set a $96.00 price target on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $108.61.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 21,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $2,044,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 352,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,337,822.61. This trade represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 12,113 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total transaction of $1,215,660.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 30,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,094,600.60. This represents a 28.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,015 shares of company stock worth $10,749,186. Insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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